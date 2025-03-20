Jessica Snow Sells 2,298 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) COO Jessica Snow sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $11,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,255.35. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
TSVT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on 2seventy bio
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- March Madness: Flutter Stock Is a Solid Bet on Sustained Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.