Jessica Snow Sells 2,298 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) COO Jessica Snow sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $11,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,255.35. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

TSVT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

