Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

