Brokers Set Expectations for ACXP FY2029 Earnings

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

ACXP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.71. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

In other Acurx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Luci purchased 49,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $49,753.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,432.58. This represents a 4.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned 1.93% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.