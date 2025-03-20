OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.57. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
