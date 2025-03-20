Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corning stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

