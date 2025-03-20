iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.
iCAD Price Performance
ICAD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills High-Yield Value: A Good Buy for Risk-Off Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.