iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

iCAD Price Performance

ICAD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Get iCAD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.