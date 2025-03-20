Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 741.16 ($9.64) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($12.80). The firm has a market cap of £429.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.64.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 149.30%.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,764.43). Insiders acquired a total of 968 shares of company stock worth $679,542 over the last three months. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price for the company.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

