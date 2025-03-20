H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.05, but opened at $36.20. H World Group shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 489,338 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). H World Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H World Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of H World Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

