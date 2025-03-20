Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

LON:CAU opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

