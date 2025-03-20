Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.76%.
Centaur Media Stock Performance
LON:CAU opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).
About Centaur Media
