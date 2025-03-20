Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

