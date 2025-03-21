Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aeva Technologies Stock Up 34.7 %
NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies
In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
