Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 34.7 %

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

