Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Financial Survey

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and NCC Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 71.53 $462.19 million $0.19 459.95 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 16.13% 6.85% 5.48% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palantir Technologies and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 13 4 0 1.95 NCC Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $74.45, suggesting a potential downside of 14.81%. Given Palantir Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than NCC Group.

Volatility & Risk

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About NCC Group

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. The company also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools, as well as offers training services to developers and other security teams. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

