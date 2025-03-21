Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 546,276,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 219,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.