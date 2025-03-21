Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 18.3% – Time to Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.11). 4,079,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 807% from the average session volume of 449,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Nanoco Group Trading Up 18.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The company has a market cap of £15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.63.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.
