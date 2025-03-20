EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at $22,373,832.04. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

