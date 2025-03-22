Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Haemonetics worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 521,640 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

NYSE:HAE opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

