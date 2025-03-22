IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average of $239.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

