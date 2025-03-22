DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

DHI Group Price Performance

NYSE DHX opened at $1.49 on Friday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 1.08.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $39,830. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in DHI Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

