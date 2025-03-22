Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

