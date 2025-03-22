MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of MARA worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 570,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,676,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. Equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

