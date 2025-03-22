Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Sanmina worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Insider Activity

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

