ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

