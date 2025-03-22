Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Upstart worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,734,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $14,278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

