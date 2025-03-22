Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

SBRA stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

