Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE COMP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,542.44. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,563.49. This represents a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,926,971 shares of company stock worth $40,172,099. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

