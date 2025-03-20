VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

