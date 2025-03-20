VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

BATS:ESML opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

