600 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Acquired by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,363,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% in the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $93.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
