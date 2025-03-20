600 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Acquired by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,363,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% in the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $93.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.