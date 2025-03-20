VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $119.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

