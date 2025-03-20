Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 9,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 61,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Graphite One Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

