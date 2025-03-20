Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.04 ($0.74). Approximately 58,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.75).

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.67. The firm has a market cap of £59.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Warren Middleton purchased 18,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £9,924.66 ($12,910.97). Corporate insiders own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

