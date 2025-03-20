JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99. 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.23% of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

