Insider Buying: Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Buys A$29,391.67 in Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Kendra Banks bought 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$20.09 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,391.67 ($18,720.81).

Brambles Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

