Insider Buying: Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Buys 158,000 Shares of Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Klausner bought 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,019. This trade represents a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $171.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.41.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

