The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,627.30. This represents a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.46. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
