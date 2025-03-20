The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,627.30. This represents a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.46. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

