Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

