iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $152,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 293,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

