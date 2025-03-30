Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

LGCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Lucas GC has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.