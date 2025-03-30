Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Trinseo Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trinseo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

