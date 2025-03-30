My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

My Size Price Performance

MYSZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 11,358,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. My Size has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at My Size

In other news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,240. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.