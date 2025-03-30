My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

My Size Price Performance

MYSZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 11,358,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. My Size has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at My Size

In other news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,240. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of My Size

My Size Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

