Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Declines By 30.4%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 18.92% of Inspire Veterinary Partners worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

IVP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 25,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,559. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

