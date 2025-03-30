Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 84,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
