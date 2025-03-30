Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Rises By 48.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 95,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,341. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
