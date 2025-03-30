Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Rises By 48.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 95,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,341. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

