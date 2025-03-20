Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,673 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Prologis by 145.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

