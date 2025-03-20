Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

