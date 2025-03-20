Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.49. 725,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

