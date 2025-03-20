CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 2,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 102,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

