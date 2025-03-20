Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$139.63 and last traded at C$139.63. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.16.
Redcare Pharmacy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.75.
Redcare Pharmacy Company Profile
Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redcare Pharmacy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.