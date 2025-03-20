Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

