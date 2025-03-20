Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $253.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $228.59 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

